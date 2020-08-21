ESPN Films Sets Four-Part 30 for 30 Documentary "The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius" to Premiere Exclusively on ESPN+ September 27 ESPN+ is the exclusive home to the entire 30 for 30 library of 100+ films "Inside 30 for 30: The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius" hosted by Jeremy Schaap In the midst of the most unusual year across sports and entertainment, ESPN Films continues to offer some of the best overall storytelling, including the Emmy award-winning cultural phenomenon "The Last Dance" and 30 for 30 documentaries "LANCE," "Be Water," and "Long Gone Summer." Today, the production unit has announced its latest installment in the Peabody and Emmy award-winning 30 for 30 series, "The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius," which has been in production for several years. The four-part documentary will debut on ESPN+ on September 27. Directed by BAFTA award-winner Daniel Gordon ("Hillsborough," "George Best: All By Himself") and produced by Academy Award-winner John Battsek ("Searching for Sugarman," "One Day in September"), the documentary tells the story of the South African Paralympic sprinter and international hero, who had inspired millions with his determination and dedication - and who was then suddenly at the center of a murder investigation. The circus that surrounded a tragic death became just as much a story of the time as his initial rise to glory. Watch the trailer: https://bit.ly/3mBTIpQ Viewers will have the choice to watch the four serialized parts of the film live, over four nights, or binge the entire film. Part One of the film will stream live on ESPN+ on September 27th, with each subsequent part streaming live the next three nights, respectively. Alternatively, viewers can choose to watch all 4 parts any time - with the entire film available on-demand on September 27th. "'The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius' is the culmination of an exceptional year of work from ESPN Films," said Connor Schell, Executive Vice President, Content, ESPN. "As ESPN continues to build on its legacy as the home of the best storytelling in sports, we've simultaneously built a platform on ESPN+ where our audience can easily find and watch not only this latest release, but also films like 'O.J.: Made in America,' 'The U,' 'The Two Escobars,' and the rest of the 100+ titles in the 30 for 30 library." Featuring interviews with more than a dozen of the figures closest to the story, the film recounts Pistorius's fall from grace after killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in the wee hours of February 14th, 2013 in his home in Pretoria, South Africa. According to Pistorius, the event was a tragic accident, but his troubled past and questionable testimony cast doubt on his innocence. As the saga unfolds, the story flashes back to the very beginning of the future Paralympic star's life, chronicling his improbable ascent from a young boy who had both his undeveloped legs amputated as a toddler to overnight teenage phenomenon at the 2004 Athens Paralympic Games. Shattering records and convention, "The Blade Runner," as he became known, then went on a quest to compete against able-bodied athletes at the Olympics. His struggle against international track and field officials continued for years before Pistorius finally prevailed and competed at the London Olympics in 2012. Less than a year later, he was in a South African courtroom, accused of murdering his girlfriend. "The story of Oscar Pistorius is remarkable in its complexity. It's at once inspirational and harrowing, and provides a lens of insight into a breadth of issues - from gender based violence to disability rights, racial inequality and media frenzy," said director Daniel Gordon. "My hope is that the film gives audiences additional context and layers to a story they think they know." "Inside 30 for 30: The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius" Following the film, viewers can also watch the latest episode of "Inside 30 for 30" to learn more about the subject. The series, streaming exclusively on ESPN+, takes fans deeper into the gripping stories of the 30 for 30 library, featuring a roundtable discussion with key players - the people who lived it, the people who covered it, and the people who witnessed it firsthand. "Inside 30 for 30: The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius" will be hosted by award-winning ESPN journalist Jeremy Schaap who will be joined by journalists Robyn Curnow and Dan Williams, both of whom covered Oscar's career and trial extensively, and Brian Frasure, a competitor of Oscar's who also helped design his famous blade prosthetics. About ESPN+ ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service. Launched in April 2018, it has grown to 8.5 million subscribers, offering fans in the U.S. thousands of live events, original programming not available on ESPN's linear TV or digital networks, as well as premium editorial content. In addition to being the exclusive home of the entire 30 for 30 library, programming on ESPN+ includes exclusive UFC and Top Rank boxing events, hundreds of MLB and NHL games, college sports (including football, basketball and nearly a dozen other sports from 20 conferences), top domestic and international soccer, PGA Tour Golf, Grand Slam tennis, international and domestic rugby and cricket, exclusive ESPN+ Original series, acclaimed studio shows and more. Fans subscribe to ESPN+ for just $5.99 a month (or $49.99 per year) at ESPNplus.com, ESPN.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle offer that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu (ad-supported) - all for just $12.99/month. About ESPN Films ESPN Films has been an industry leader in documentary filmmaking since its inception in March 2008, producing more than 100 documentaries that have showcased some of the most compelling stories in sports. The high quality of storytelling, highlighted by the Peabody and Emmy Award-winning 30 for 30 series and the Academy-Award winning documentary "O.J.: Made in America," has led to record viewership as well as multiple honors and critical acclaim. Additional projects from ESPN Films over the years have included 30 for 30 Shorts, Nine for IX, SEC Storied and Emmy award-winning docu-series "The Last Dance." ESPN+ is the exclusive home for the entire 30 for 30 library.